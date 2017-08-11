Russo Brothers mark the beginning of production for 'Avengers 4' with an ominous picture!

Thanos is not done dragging Avengers through the battle ground!

The superheroes have finally assembled on the sets of Avengers 4.

Russo Brothers, the directors on Thursday posted a teaser image marking the begin of filming for Avengers 4, it's a glove showing off four digit.

No word on who the glove belongs to, but the Russo's Facebook page has plenty of entertaining theories from fans.

Title of Avengers 4 has still not been revealed yet by Marvel because the title itself is a spoiler, and little is known of the company's plans following the movie.

Only a 2019 Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, due out two months after Avengers 4, and an undated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are on Marvel's calendar officially.

Feige in an interview said that 2018's Infinity War is the culmination of 10 years of storytelling and that what comes next may be something different.

He shared, "Certainly as we get to Infinity War, there is a sense of a climax, if not a conclusion to, by the time we?re at untitled Avengers 4, the 22 movies that will have encompassed the first three phases of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe)."

Avengers: Infinity War is set to open May 4, 2018, while Avengers 4 will hit theatres May 3, 2019.