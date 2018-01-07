Trending#

Donald Trump

Rajinikanth

Hafiz Saeed

Bigg Boss 11

Winter Session of Parliament

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Hollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Ron Howard coming onboard didn't affect vision of Han Solo film: Donald Glover

Ron Howard and Donald Glover


 , Twitter



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 7 January 2018 15:42 IST
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Actor Donald Glover has said the change in the director of Solo: A Star Wars Story did not affect the overall vision of the film.

 
Director Ron Howard came on board after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project over creative differences.

 
"I think we've all never been faced with anything like that and I think he did a good job of coming and tell us he didn't want to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to remain confident in our vision. He just wanted to sculpt it in a way," Glover said during the TCA.

 
The actor plays the young Lando Calrissian in the film and said the fans would be delighted with a shot Howard has included in the film - something that has never been done before in the Star Wars franchise.

 
"I remember going on the sets one of the first times, he was like, 'Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.' I was like, 'I don't think I've ever seen the outside go into the inside.' He's like, 'Yeah, no one's ever done that shot.'

        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  


 
"As a fan, I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there's been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me," Glover said.

 
Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Solo in the film, a character immortalised on screen by veteran actor Harrison Ford.

 
 

    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 

   

        
  
  
          

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  

      
              

  
  
  
  
  
  

   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

    













Next Story