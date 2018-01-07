Ron Howard coming onboard didn't affect vision of Han Solo film: Donald Glover

Actor Donald Glover has said the change in the director of Solo: A Star Wars Story did not affect the overall vision of the film.

Director Ron Howard came on board after Phil Lord and Chris Miller left the project over creative differences.

"I think we've all never been faced with anything like that and I think he did a good job of coming and tell us he didn't want to change what we were doing at all. He wanted us to remain confident in our vision. He just wanted to sculpt it in a way," Glover said during the TCA.

The actor plays the young Lando Calrissian in the film and said the fans would be delighted with a shot Howard has included in the film - something that has never been done before in the Star Wars franchise.

"I remember going on the sets one of the first times, he was like, 'Yeah, I want to follow you onto the Millennium Falcon and do this thing.' I was like, 'I don't think I've ever seen the outside go into the inside.' He's like, 'Yeah, no one's ever done that shot.'

"As a fan, I was like yeah, I was really excited. I know there's been a lot of talk in the press about this movie but for me anyway, it was a dream and also it looks really cool to me," Glover said.

Alden Ehrenreich plays a young Solo in the film, a character immortalised on screen by veteran actor Harrison Ford.