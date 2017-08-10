Riz Ahmed in talks to join Tom Hardy's 'Venom'

After the success of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', which garnered $675 million worldwide so far, Sony Pictures is aiming to build an extended universe.

Actor Riz Ahmed is in negotiations to join Sony's Venom.

The 34-year-old star's character detail is being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter. But the report also mentioned that insiders are saying that British rapper/actor will not be playing the villain Carnage, a role still in casting phase.

Tom Hardy will be seen in the lead role in the film, which will arrive in cinemas on October 5, 2018.

Hardy's Venom is commonly known to be an arch nemesis of Spider-Man. But to comic book fans, he is also known as an anti-hero and protector of the innocent. With the success of revived Spider-Man franchise with Tom Holland, Sony Pictures is aiming to build its own extended universe.

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is helming the project.

Riz Ahmed recently starred on HBO drama The Night Of and had a guest appearance in Lena Dunham's Girls. He was also part of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

(With PTI Inputs)