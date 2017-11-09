Ridley Scott drops Kevin Spacey from 'All the Money in the World', to reshoot with Christopher Plummer

In an unprecedented move, the reshoots will be done mere weeks ahead of the December 22 release of the movie!

In a virtually unprecedented move, just weeks ahead of the release, director Ridley Scott has decided to replace Kevin Spacey, who has been accused of sexual harassment, with Christopher Plummer for his upcoming movie All the Money in the World.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Scott made the decision unilaterally and only informed Sony, the studio producing the movie, of the decision on Wednesday afternoon. The move comes mere days after streaming platform Netflix cut its ties with the actor of their flagship show House of Cards.

Spacey became the centre of controversy after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp accused the disgraced Hollywood star of sexually harassing him when he was a teenager. Since then several more allegations have been made against the Oscar winner.

87-year-old Plummer was the original choice to play J Paul Getty in the story about the 1973 kidnapping of his grandson, 16-year-old John Paul Getty III. Since the studio wanted a bigger name attached, Spacey was picked for the shooting schedule of eight days.

The reports also speculate that Plummer will replace Spacey with the help of CGI/VFX techniques since the scenes shot with American Beauty star were set in different locations.

For now, the movie is slated to release on December 22 and there has been no new information regarding the change in the schedule. According to a report in The Guardian, the studio was caught off guard because of Scott's decision, but they are supporting the helmer with the switch.

The film was supposed to have a world premiere at AFI Festival in Los Angeles on November 16 but amid the harassment claims was pulled off the list.

Michelle Williams, who plays Getty's daughter Gail Harris, and Mark Wahlberg who plays lawyer Fletcher Chase in the movie are expected to return for the reshoots.