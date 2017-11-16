Revenge body makes a comeback

Angelina Jolie’s rapid weight loss has put the spotlight back on the idea of getting back at an ex with a drastic physical transformation. Experts weigh in...

Beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. This adage certainly rings true for Maleficent star Angelina Jolie who has lived her life under the spotlight, wearing the tag of being one of the most beautiful women in the world with pride.

However, as time passed, somehow, somewhere, things have changed. Amid a much publicised split with actor Brad Pitt, Jolie is making news for her newly-acquired revenge body post weight loss. According to a new report, Jolie’s friends are worried about her health as a result of her extreme weight loss, and this has put the spotlight back on a much talked about fitness trend — getting a revenge body.

HOW KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN OWNED THE ‘REVENGE BODY’ BRAND?

For those in the dark, a “revenge body” has been defined as a physical transformation undergone after a particularly messy break-up. The focus is on getting a hot body in the form of a rounded behind, toned abs and maybe a spray tan too, documented on multiple social media accounts, so that one’s ex can witness the transformation and regret his/her decision to break-up with you.

The idea is to shed all that excess weight gained in the relationship.

It’s popularity as a fitness trend gained significant momentum because of the before and after pictures put out on social media and the rise of social media fitness experts, who were grabbing eyeballs for their fit bodies. Khloé Kardashian, too, cashed in on the trend by using the phrase as the premise of her reality show. So, while the phrase is not new, it has come back into focus recently, courtesy Angelina’s drastic revenge body post weight loss that has her friends worried about her health.

DON’T TAKE A LEAF FROM ANGIE’S LIFE

According to a source, Angelina is so busy that she forgets to eat, frequently consuming “just a few hundred calories a day.” Her alleged diet, reportedly consists just of hot water with lemon, grapefruit, and strawberries. The source expressed concern for Angelina’s nutritional intake, adding, “She smokes to cut down her appetite.” If true, these reports are definitely worrying signs.

And while revenge body as a trend creates more buzz thanks to the Jolie connection, Dr Vishakha Shivdasani, who specialises in lifestyle diseases and nutrition chooses not to advocate it. She says, “What happens very often is people let themselves go when in a relationship. And if they choose to lose that weight to feel good about themselves under the guidance of a professional and at the same time increase their self esteem, I am all for it. However, the very premise of a revenge body is to go for a drastic weight loss to prove a point to someone else. It can be a double whammy, if things don’t go as planned, and you end up compromising your health by going on crash diets.

Externally, you may look great but that’s just a cosmetic change with huge medical repercussions in some cases increasing chances of osteoporosis and anorexia.”

Clinical psychologist Seema Hingorrany, too voices similar concerns, and adds, “Post break-up, I have seen people go in for a drastic haircut, get tattoos and also lose a lot of weight. As long as they are doing this for themselves to feel better, that’s okay, but the moment it’s used as a way to prove a point to someone else, it can be an unhealthy trend. The key is to heal away from prying eyes rather than use social media as a way to get back or for social validation.”