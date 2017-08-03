Release of John Boyega's 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' postponed

John Boyega plays the son of Idris Elba's character Stacker Pentecost in the movie directed by Steven S DeKnight.

The release of Pacific Rim: Uprising has been pushed back to March 23, 2018.

It was previously scheduled to open a month earlier on February 23.

Uprising is the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's 2013 film, which saw a group of Yaeger pilots, played by Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi, use their giant robots to protect humanity from giant monsters (Kaiju).

In the follow-up, John Boyega plays the son of Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba's character in the original).

Director Steven S DeKnight is helming the film.

The film is a Universal/Legendary co-production.