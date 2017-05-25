Priyanka Chopra hops from one show to another for 'Baywatch' promotions, Check pics!

As the release date comes near, Priyanka Chopra is busy juggling between different chat shows to promote her Hollywood debut Baywatch. The Mary Kom star recently made her first appearance at The Late Late Show with James Corden and seemed to have "such a fun" time there.

Joining her were guests Ed Helms and Kaya Scodelario Davis who is starring in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. She posted a picture from the sets and wrote alongside, "@j_corden...you are too funny! Such a fun time on your show, especially with @edhelms @kayascods. Tune in to @latelateshow tonight!"

Priyanka also posted a picture with Chelsea Handler, the host with whom the actress always has the best time."Thank you for having me back @chelseahandler. We always have the best time together!,? read her caption.

In another picture, the 34-year-old is seen on the sets of an American talk show The Talk, which is hosted by Julie Chen.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch also stars Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass and Ilfenesh Hadera.