Prince Harry and Prince William are making Stormtrooper cameos in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Actor Tom Hardy and singer Gary Barlow are joining the British Royals in the First Order army.

It started with Simon Pegg and Daniel Craig making cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Now the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson has managed to one-up JJ Abrams by scoring cameos from British Royals.

The charm of the galaxy far far away is such that be it every Tom, Dick and Harry, or the actual Prince Harry, they all want to be part of it. John Boyega, who plays Stormtrooper turned rebel Finn in the new episodes of the Skywalker Saga, revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry play Stormtroopers in The Last Jedi.

Boyega also confirmed two more cameos. One by singer Gary Barlow of the British band 'Take That' and another one is by Tom Hardy. According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Boyega said that all these celebrity Stormtroopers appear together in the same scene. The four will be guarding Finn (Boyega's character) in an elevator.

Calling it 'a strange contrast of a weird family,' Boyega added that it felt like best of both worlds for him.

Boyega didn't feel intimidated while working with the Royals, rather he had a lot of fun said it was a great experience.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi arrives in theatres on December 15, 2017.