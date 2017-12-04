Playing Luke Skywalker cost Mark Hamill some roles in the past

Actor Mark Hamill says being Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise will not define his career.

The 66-year-old actor says he does not get bothered by the popularity of his character as he never expected to be remembered for anything he has done in his career, reports Contactmusic.

"I don't see Luke dominating my career. It just doesn't bother me, because I didn't expect to be remembered for anything. I wanted to be a character actor, and about all the best character actors, people say, 'Oh, that guy, I can't remember his name.'

"Look at Richard Riehle. He is as solid as it gets, always word-perfect. He knows his lines and he knows yours. He is the most incredibly versatile actor. Those are the people I really admire," says Hamill.

The actor, however, says he was once refused a role because of his Star Wars success.

"I could have done Amadeus the film. Milos Forman had me over to his suite. He was interviewing people to play Constanze, Mozart's wife, and I was in his suite from nine in the morning until six at night.

"At lunch, I asked him flat out, 'Milos, why can't you consider me to play Mozart - because I've done it on Broadway?' He said, 'Oh, Mark, no one is going to believe that Luke Skywalker is Mozart'," he recalls.