One of the 'Star Wars' actors actually considered saying no to the role

Actor Domhnall Gleeson says he almost turned his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens as he did not want to face the pressure of fame that came with it.

The 34-year-old actor, who plays General Hux in the new trilogy of the popular sci-fi franchise, says he was worried that being recognised in public would get in the way of his personal life, reported Contactmusic.

"Why would I have thought of saying no? Fame is the end goal for a lot of people but it is not mine. I worried that the accompanying fame would get in the way of how I live my life. It got a little crazy for a couple of months - for a while, going out and having a drink with my friends was difficult, and then it died down," Gleeson says.

The actor will now appear in both the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and its follow-up which is currently just titled Star Wars: Episode IX.

He was last seen in Tom Cruise's satirical movie, American Made, playing CIA agent Monty Schafer. He is also playing author Alan Milne in the movie Goodbye Christopher Robin.

(With PTI Inputs)