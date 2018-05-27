Next James Bond film will give Daniel Craig a massive payday

Daniel Craig will reportedly receive a fat pay cheque of £50 million for his last outing as James Bond in the next 007 film.

The 50-year-old actor will also get an executive producer credit, along with endorsements and profits, according to Mirror.com. Craig previously received £37 million pounds for 2015's Spectre.

The film is likely to have a run time of around two hours and 20 minutes, meaning the actor will get £357,000 per minute of screen time.

If paid £50 million, Craig's earnings will exceed that of his predecessors' with Sean Connery making £7 million for six official Bond movies.

George Lazenby made £ 72,000 for one outing, Roger Moore bagged £17 million for his seven films as the iconic spy.

Timothy Dalton churned £4 million from two appearances followed by Pierce Brosnan raking in £13 million in four films.

Craig starts shooting for the film in December, which will go on till five months. An autumn release is planned for next year.

The actor had earlier said he would rather "slash his wrists" than return as Bond. But after constant denials, he confirmed his comeback in the 25th Bond movie.

Oscar-winner Danny Boyle, who is set to direct the as-yet-untitled film, will earn about £7 million.

A film source in Los Angeles said, "Daniel is raring to go out with a bang alongside Danny. They have been talking already about their visions and the practicalities once the cameras start rolling in December at Pinewood.

"Daniel is worth every penny given that Spectre made over £700 million and Skyfall over £900 million before they sold DVD, streaming and TV rights."