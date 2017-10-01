New colourful character posters of 'Justice League' lighten the tone

Wonder Woman, The Flash, Batman, Cyborg, and Aquaman are bathed in dominant hues of their characters. We still have no image of Superman.

Warner Bros released new colourful character poster for Justice League on Saturday and the Joss Whedon-Effect is hard to miss.

Director Zack Snyder stepped away from the responsibilities earlier in the year citing personal reasons after his daughter's death. While he was working on the superhero ensemble movie, the pallet of the movie was dangerously close to and just as darker as Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Whedon took the charge and with him, brought his experience of handling The Avengers for Marvel Studios. He ordered massive reshoots for the movie which also involved Henry Cavill's moustache drama.

The Whedon-Effect was visible when the second trailer of the movie launched. This time, they had kept Wonder Woman in the lead, banking on the recent box office success of her solo movie.

Now the specific colour backgrounds borrow from the dominant hue of the character's costumes and highlight the features of the metahumans.

Wonder Woman - Gal Gadot

The Flash - Ezra Miller

Batman - Ben Affleck

Cyborg - Ray Fisher

Aquaman - Jason Momoa

Does this remind anyone of the similarities with Captain America: Civil War promotional posters?

Apart from the superheroes, characters like Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons), Commissioner Gordon (JK Simmons), Queen Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) , Lois Lane (Amy Adams), Mera (Amber Heard), Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds), and Martha Kent (Diane Lane) will make up the cast.

Henry Cavill's Superman is still nowhere to be seen.

Justice League will hit theatres on November 17