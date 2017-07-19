Music has no language: Lius Fonsi-Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' is the most streamed song of all times

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi' song 'Despacito' which came out in January this year has now become the most streamed song of all times.

With 4.6 billion plays across all streaming platforms, song by the Puerto Rican artistes along with the remix featuring Justin Bieber has broken the previous record holding song, Bieber's 2015 hit Sorry which boasted of 4.38 billion plays.The song has been topping the Billboard charts for over many weeks now, and has proved that music has no language.

Obrigado Portugal! @daddyyankee @umusicpt #TriplePlatinum A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Jul 18, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

In a statement issued, Fonsi said that streaming has helped his music reach every corner of the planet. Recently Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran to become the first Latino artist to lead in Spotify streams thanks to the Despacito's success.

Despacito means slowly in Spanish, also created the record of reaching fastest 2 billion views on Youtube in just 154 hours of its release.

