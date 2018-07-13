'Mary Queen of Scots' trailer pits Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in 16th century period drama

The first trailer for period drama Mary Queen Scots showcases the fighting, jealous streaks of two legendary queens that once ruled the small Island we now know as Great Britain. Starring two Oscar-nominated actresses, Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie, the trailer was released on Thursday.

Ronan and Robbie play 16th-century monarchs Mary Stuart and Elizabeth I, respectively. The trailer begins with Mary's return to her native Scotland to claim her rightful throne. Initially, Elizabeth I agrees with Mary's proposal to rule both, Scotland and England in harmony. But the court politics, old rules of an heir for the throne, and jealousy of the men working for these ladies drive a wedge between cousins and shadows of a war loom large.

"Do not play into their hands. Our hatred is precisely what they hope for," says Mary in hope to convince her cousin.

Mary's son and the patriarchal counsel of both the queens do not help curb the threatened senses of Elizabeth I and we see the 2.19-minutes-long video end with the first war between Scots and English that still holds resonance for the country.

Watch the trailer

Apart from Ronan and Robbie, the movie also stars, Jack Lowden, Joe Alwyn, Gemma Chan, Martin Compston, Ismael Cordova, Brendan Coyle, Ian Hart, Adrian Lester, James McArdle, with David Tennant, and Guy Pearce.

Written by Beau Willimon of House of Cards fame, the movie is directed by Josie Rourke.

Official Synopsis

“Mary, Queen of Scots” explores the turbulent life of the charismatic Mary Stuart. Queen of France at 16 and widowed at 18, Mary defies pressure to remarry. Instead, she returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne. But Scotland and England fall under the rule of the compelling Elizabeth I. Each young Queen beholds her “sister” in fear and fascination. Rivals in power and in love, and female regents in a masculine world, the two must decide how to play the game of marriage versus independence. Determined to rule as much more than a figurehead, Mary asserts her claim to the English throne, threatening Elizabeth’s sovereignty. Betrayal, rebellion, and conspiracies within each court imperil both thrones – and change the course of history.