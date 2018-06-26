Marvel movies will include two openly LGBTQ characters: Kevin Feige

When Deadpool 2 hit theatres, among many other film norms, it broke the barrier and gave screen space to first openly gay superheroes.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead, played by Brianna Hildebrand and her girlfriend Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna broke the ground when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation in superhero movies. Yukio the young assassin is also Negasonic's girlfriend. They were not immune to cheap jokes made throughout the film by our very own Merc With Mouth.

Though the move received mix reaction from the fans, the demands of more representation became stronger since. Addressing the same, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed there will be two LGBTQ characters in their future films.

In an interview with The Playlist, Feige was asked "When will we be getting a gay, bi, LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Is it even in the works?" Feige replied with a "yes".

When asked if the characters are already introduced in MCU, or will it be new to the storyline, Feige said, "Both Both ones you've seen and ones you haven't seen."

Marvel's next film to hit the screens is Ant-Man and the Wasp.