Making a mark(le): Decoding Meghan Markle's sartorial choices as she's all set to marry Prince Harry

Almost overnight, Meghan Markle has been thrust into the global spotlight, as news of her engagement to Prince Harry broke. The TV actress best known for her role in Suits, has been a New York Fashion Week regular, and has time and again proved she’s a true blue American with her style picks. For the most part, Meghan has incorporated LA-inspired comfort in her wardrobe — be it her white shirt and jeans combo, athleisure wear for her yoga sessions or flaunting her legs in denim cutoffs in the California heat.

While she has experimented in the past with bandeau dresses, her style has evolved into more structured silhouettes and monochrome tones. As she makes her foray into the royal family, fashion experts evaluate her closet and suggest tweaks to make her princess ready.

EMBODIES AMERICAN GLAMOUR

Meghan gives out a chic-yet-accessible vibe as she readily mixes luxury designer brands with high street bargains. Designer Nachiket Barve feels she has a very polished, but relaxed look. “Meghan is the embodiment of American glamour, yet there’s something very accessible about her. She’s a polished version of the girl-next-door. She knows what works for her body type,” he says, adding that great style comes from having a good sense of yourself. He feels so far her dressing has been heavily inspired by the warm weather in LA, her home city. Moving to the UK now, she can incorporate trench coats and lady-like dresses in guipure lace and floral prints.

TRANSITIONING INTO ROYALTY

For her first royal engagement with Prince Harry in Nottingham on Friday, Meghan teamed a formal turtleneck bodysuit with a beige chino skirt, layering it with a navy double-breasted coat. Designer Nandita Mahtani feels this is the beginning of her style transition. “Personally, I love Meghan’s style, it’s relaxed, chic and effortless. If I can say so myself, it’s pretty much how I like to dress. Having said that, if you’re marrying into royalty, it would be interesting to see her in slightly more formal attire at times. She could add a few bold colours like a pop of red or royal blue to her wardrobe in simple yet elegant silhouettes.”

FIT AND FABULOUS

Meghan’s style is effortless chic. She chooses simplicity and comfort over fashion. But she can up her style game says designer Pria Kataaria Puri by flaunting more elegant, glamourous dresses and pantsuits teamed with trendy accessories. “Meghan has a fit and fabulous body to carry almost any garment. Her broad shoulders are perfect for blouses, jackets, and coats. She also looks great in fitted pencil skirts teamed with white shirts. Since she’s becoming British royalty, I’d love to see her in trendy hats and headgear too,” adds Pria.

AN INDEPENDENT WOMAN

Long before her romance with Prince Harry became news, Meghan had been quietly making waves for her style. Designer Nikhil Mehra of Shantanu & Nikhil reiterates, “Meghan is typically American even in her style. She is an independent woman with a clear thought on what style means to her. She brings a certain kind of look that every woman connects with. With her, it’s really about styling and mixing and matching pieces. She is very much in trend of mixing athleisure wear with formals and it would be nice to see her in draped silhouettes with structure.”

AS STYLISH AS KATE MIDDLETON

Comparisons to her chic, future sister-in-law Kate Middleton have been doing the rounds. But Meghan should not be dismissed off the style charts. Says designer Nishka Lulla, “Her style is definitely fuss-free but as she attends more royal events I think we will see the actress in more neutral tones like ivory, white, black and navy. She can do metallics for the evening. Unlike Kate who often sports pastels and floral prints, Meghan can opt for stripes. Also, structured silhouettes and pantsuits work for her body type. I think both Meghan and Kate look lovely in their own way.”