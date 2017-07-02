Luke Skywalker's lightsaber sold for $4,50,000, R2D2 fetches $2.75 million at auction!

The lightsaber was used by Mark Hamill on the sets of 'Star Wars: A New Hope' and 'Empire Strikes Back'

Luke Skywalker's special weapon from Star Wars sold at auction for over $4,50,000.

The lightsaber, used by Mark Hamill as Skywalker in Star Wars: A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, was purchased by Orlando-based Ripley company, reported Orlando Sentinel.

The prop was originally part of the collection owned by producer Gary Kurtz.

Ripley, however, is not saying where the lightsaber will be displayed.

The company has also secured a 15-foot version of the film series' Millennium Falcon ship, created from nearly a million matchsticks by Iowa artist Patrick Acton.

"We've been looking for 'Star Wars' stuff for a few months now in order to complement that when it comes," said Edward Meyer, vice president of archives and exhibits for Ripley.

The famous droid R2-D2, which helped Skywalkers complete their missions in several Star Wars films, was sold for $2.75 million.

The 43-inch-tall droid was the most expensive item at the movie's memorabilia auction, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The unit was sold through the auction house Profiles in History and was compiled from parts used throughout filming the original films.

R2-D2 appeared in the epic space opera film franchise's original trilogy, prequel trilogy, sequel trilogy, and Rogue One.

Throughout the course of the films, he supported Padme Amidala, Anakin Skywalker, Leia Organa, Luke Skywalker, and Obi-Wan Kenobi in various points in the saga.