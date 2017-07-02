London lad Tom Holland loves sunny LA too!

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star wants to stay in London as long as he can, but is open to moving to LA. Hollywood, you listening?

English actor Tom Holland, who is currently gearing up for the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming, said he wanted to stay in London for as long as he could.

The 21-year-old actor, however, added he also loved the Los Angeles sunshine, reported Contactmusic.

"I'm a London boy, born and bred, and I'll be there for as long as I can. But that said, I do love Los Angeles, I love the sunshine and one day I'm sure I'll be here," Holland said.

Meanwhile, the actor previously revealed both Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. - who too play Marvel superheroes - were on hand to give him advice about fame.