Liam Neeson will keep doing action movies 'until they bury him in the ground'

The Irish actor will be next seen in 'Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House'

Recently at Toronto International Film Festival, Liam Neeson was reported as saying that he would stop appearing in action movies, citing his age as one of the factors.

But it seems the veteran actor has changed his mind for good.

According to The Independent, the Silence star has now said that he would continue doing high-octane action movies till his last breath.

While talking to a leading publication at the premiere of his upcoming movie Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House, the actor said, "It's not true, look at me! You're talking in the past tense. I'm going to be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground. I'm unretired."

Last year, he made it clear that he is done with Taken movies.

"There's only so many times your daughter can be taken. Actually, if we do have another it will be, 'Please can you take my daughter?" Neeson said while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

His unexpectedly successful role in 2008's Taken led to a slew of action hero roles, including ones in The Grey, Non-Stop, Run All Night and A Walk Among the Tombstones.

Meanwhile, he will be next seen playing the titular Watergate whistleblower in Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House alongside Diane Lane.