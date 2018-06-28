Leonardo DiCaprio unveils '60s avatar of Brad Pitt in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Who's Who of Hollywood make for the cast of Quentin Tarantino's next movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The movie is a mystery crime, centred around a TV actor Rick Dalton (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (played by Brad Pitt) that embark on an odyssey to make a name for themselves in the film industry.

In November last year, Tarantino said that it was not a biographical movie but a story set during the summer of 1969, when a string of gruesome killings in Southern California were carried out by Charles Manson's followers.

Manson, one of the 20th century's most notorious criminals, died in November at the age of 83. He had been serving a life sentence for ordering the murders of nine people including actress Sharon Tate.

I, Tonya star Margot Robbie has been roped in to play Sharon Tate.

"I've been working on this script for five years, as well as living in Los Angeles County most of my life, including in 1969, when I was 7 years old. I'm very excited to tell this story of an LA, and a Hollywood that doesn't exist anymore. And I couldn't be happier about the dynamic teaming of DiCaprio and Pitt as Rick and Cliff," said Tarantino.

DiCaprio took to Instagram to share the first look of the movie. The Titanic actor posted the picture with the caption, "First look. #OnceUponATimeInHollywood"

Along with aforementioned actors, the movie also stars Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Kurt Russell, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Burt Reynolds, Clifton Collins Jr, Emile Hirsch, Tim Roth, and Luke Perry.

The movie will hit the theatres on August 9, 2019.