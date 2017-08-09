Laura Dern finally talks about being on the sets of 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Dern plays a new character that goes by the name of Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo.

The script of Star Wars: The Last Jedi is still under wraps. Especially the character details of the parts played by Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro.

We know that Benicio Del Toro's character is called DJ. But Laura Dern for the first time talked about how she felt playing Vice Admiral Amilyn Holdo in the latest episode of Skywalker Saga.

According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, working in a Star Wars movie felt like once in a lifetime opportunity to Dern.

"You're dressed in this amazing creation that everyone put a lot of effort into, you walk on set and the camera starts to roll. You feel like an actor on a movie until you see R2-D2, and you're like, "Wait a minute, I'm 8 years old, what's happening? I'm pretending to be in Star Wars, but it's real." That's what sets it apart from any experience I've ever had. I'll never forget it," said the Big Little Lies star.

Dern and Del Toro's characters were created by director Rian Johnson for the upcoming movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The movie is set to release on December 15.