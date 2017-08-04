Kristen Stewart says she was deeply in love with everyone she dated!

Stewart dated Robert Pattinson, Alicia Cargile, St Vincent so far. She also had a brief affair with director Rupert Sanders. She is currently dating Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.

Actor Kristen Stewart said she was "deeply in love" with every person she was in a relationship with.

The 27-year-old actor, who has dated her Twilight co- star Robert Pattinson, along with Alicia Cargile and St Vincent, said she has always owned up to the "duality" of her sexual orientation, reported Harper's Bazaar.

"I've been deeply in love with everyone I've dated. Did you think I was faking it? I've always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn't like getting made fun of," Stewart said.

The Personal Shopper actor, who is currently dating Victoria's Angel model, Stella Maxwell, said she was open to dating men.

"Yeah, totally. Definitely... Some people aren't like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they'll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I'm like, 'That was cool, what's next?'" she said.