Kristen Stewart and Lupita Nyong'o are being considered for latest 'Charlie's Angels' reboot

While Nyong'o has already gone under training for action scenes for 'Black Panther,' Stewart will need some brushing up after 'Snow White' franchise.

Actor Kristen Stewart is being considered to star in the reboot of Charlie's Angels.

The Twilight star would play one of the members of the female private detective agency.

Sony, the studio behind the film, is also interested in several other big names, including Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, reported Variety.

Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to helm the project. It is slated for a summer 2019 release.

Banks, Elizabeth Cantillon and Max Handelman will produce the project.

Charlie's Angels first became a phenomenon during its five-season run on ABC from September 22, 1976 to June 24, 1981.

It was later given the big screen treatment in 2000, with Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu playing the Angels. The film was a major hit. It was followed by a sequel titled Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle.

Lupita Nyong'o is all set to show her action skills in Marvel Studios' Black Panther set to release in 2019. Stewart, on the other hand, has become the indie darling with names like Still Alice, Cafe Society, and Personal Shopper under her belt.

There is no talk about casting the third member yet.

(With PTI Inputs)