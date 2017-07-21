Justin Beiber banned in China, authorities say 'needed to purify art'

Chinese authorities have announced that the Canadian pop star will not be allowed to perform in the country because of his bad behaviour.

According to The Guardian, the singer's on stage and off stage antics have prompted Chinese culture bureau to take this call. In a statement posted on their website, Beijing's culture bureau explained that the artiste is unsuitable for Chinese ears. "Justin Beiber is a talented singer, but he is also a young controversial foreign singer" was the explanation for Beilebers who questioned this decision. " As far as we are concerned, he has engaged in bad behaviour, both in social life and during previous performances in China, which caused discontent among people."

The bureau didn't pick any specific incident behind this decision, but said that in order to 'purify' Chinese performing arts, it has been decided that the singer's exclusion is appropriate.

Beiber performed in China four years ago, when his picture of being carried by his bodyguards at the Great Wall of China raised quite a few eyebrows. And he was set to return with Purpose World Tour to Asia with performances scheduled in Singapore, the Philippines,Indonesia, Japan and Hong Kong. But seems like Beilebers in China won't get to see him perform on stage.