Justice League: Ben Affleck already thinking about hanging up Batman garb

Batfleck wants a 'cool way' to leave the DC universe. Will Matt Reeves 'The Batman' do it?

Hollywood actor Ben Affleck has revealed that he is already seeking 'a graceful and cool way to segue out' of the DC Extended Universe.

The 45-year-old actor has admitted he does not see himself in the role forever and is already contemplating his exit, according to Contactmusic.

While giving an interview to a leading US publication, Affleck noted, "The new Batman movie being developed by Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) is something I'm contemplating. You don't do it forever, so I want to find a graceful and cool way to segue out of it."

Despite this, Ben remains enthusiastic about the superhero concept and says the release of Justice League is occurring at the perfect moment.

"We certainly are in need of heroes in 2017. There's a lot of stuff going on in the world, from natural to man-made disasters, and it's really scary. Part of the appeal of this genre is wish fulfilment: Wouldn't it be nice if there was somebody who can save us from all this, save us from ourselves, save us from the consequences of our actions and save us from people who are evil?" said Affleck.

Affleck was initially in line to direct The Batman, before deciding to step down in order to focus on his performance.

"There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world," explained Affleck.

It should be noted that Ben Affleck will be next seen in Justice League alongside Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Moma, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill. The flick is slated to release on November 17.