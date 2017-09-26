Jordana Brewster wants Michelle Rodriguez to stay in 'Fast and Furious'

Michelle Rodriguez had voiced her opinion about the female characters of the franchise before making a U-turn after talking to Vin Diesel.

It seems like the women of Fast and Furious share a really strong bond with each other.

According to E! Online, the Fast and Furious franchise veteran Jordana Brewster admitted that she wanted her longtime co-star Michelle Rodriguez to stay back in the franchise.

The Lethal Weapon star said, "I just hope she stays in it because I love Letty, and I love Michelle."

The actress did not say anything about the comments Rodriguez made back in June, in which she threatened to walk away from the franchise if good treatment was not given to the women of the series.

She wrote, "F8 is out digitally today, I hope they decide to show some love to the women of the franchise on the next one. Or I just might have to say goodbye to a loved franchise. It's been a good ride & I'm grateful for the opportunity the fans & studio have provided over the years. One Love."

In response to Rodriguez's controversial comments, Brewster noted, "I don't feel like I can speak for her, I adore her and I adore the franchise."

Also, when asked how she feels about the possible spin-off, Brewster shared, "I thought there was a spin-off happening. I think if the franchise is successful then there can be spin-offs, that'd be great! So that's how I feel about it."

In April, rumours started swirling that Universal was hoping to do a spin-off that would focus on the characters originated by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in The Fate of the Furious.

As for the original F&F franchise, Fast & the Furious 9 and 10 have already been confirmed.

The first one is scheduled for release on April 19, 2019, while the second one will hit theatres on April 2, 2021.