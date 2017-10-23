JK Simmons aka Commissioner Gordon has news about 'Justice League' sequel

It's not just 'Justice League' the script of 'The Batman' is also being worked on.

Actor JK Simmons has revealed that the sequel of Justice League is already in development.

The 62-year-old actor, who plays Commissioner Gordon in the upcoming film, said he believes his character has a long way to go in the film franchise.

"But this is the first Justice League movie - we hope - of a few. They're working on scripts for The Batman and for the next Justice League movie.

"It introduces my incarnation of Commissioner Gordon. I don't have a lot to do. I feel like I just dipped my toe in the water of who Commissioner Gordon will be," Simmons told Total Film magazine.

The actor added he feels a certain kind of pressure as he is up for a role that has been essayed by artistes such as Gary Oldman, Pat Hingle and Neil Hamilton.

"That's an iconic thing, and obviously there are some very big shoes that I'm attempting to step into. Some really, really wonderful actors have played that part before. It's like all of a sudden everyone in London is doing 'Hamlet'. Now it's my turn to be Gordon," he said.

The sequel will be directed by Zack Snyder.

Justice League opens in theatres November 17.