James Gunn punctures all the rumours about resurrecting Yondu in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3'

While fans were quite emotional about Yondu's sacrifice in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, director James Gunn feels that his sacrifice does not tempt him to resurrect the character for the third movie in the series.

The writer/director took to Facebook to address the idea of life after death, and why he's not a fan.

He wrote, "What bothers me is when a character is given a beautiful or powerful death in popular culture, that fulfills a character arc and then is brought back in a sequel or comic or later episode through some usually ridiculous means because, you know, he or she is popular."

The post continued, "This has become so commonplace in TV, movies, and (especially) comics that any significant death, at least in franchises, loses its emotional impact. And, by extension, all death and danger lose their power in these stories."

Though he did share that fans might see him flashback scenes or prequel.

"Although it is always possible to see Yondu in flashback or prequel, I personally will never bring him back to life in present time because it would nullify his sacrifice and the love from father to son that affects me so much personally as well as others all around the world. One of the reasons that Yondu is the most popular character from the second film is BECAUSE of this sacrifice, and the idea of bringing him back in Vol. 3 or 4 or on the Yondu Netflix series because he sells a lot of Funko Pops horrifies and sickens me. Like I said, I hate it. And I'll never do it," wrote Gunn.

The director had some more bad news for the fans as he shared that The Groot from the first movie is definitely dead.

The post continued, "Although I don't necessarily think it's obvious in Vol. 1, it's important to say that if you exploded and a little glob of you started growing into a baby, I would not assume that baby was you. I do think it's more obvious in Vol. 2, as Baby Groot has a different personality than Groot, none of his memories, and is much, much dumber."