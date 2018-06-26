James Gunn finishes first draft of 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3,' pre-production to begin soon

Guardians of the Galaxy scriptwriter James Gunn has finished writing the first draft of the script for the highly anticipated third movie in the series.

The trilogy is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Sharing the front page of a script - which reads Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 by James Gunn he captioned it, ''Screenplay. #gotg #marvel #screenwriting #guardiansofthegalaxy #gotgvol3''.

Every bit of my heart. pic.twitter.com/hSxnbLpdn6 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 25, 2018

While Gunn did not reveal any further details about the new film, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that the team will soon star the pre-production.

''James has delivered a draft and we begin official pre-production on that very, very soon. It'll be shooting early next year. Captain Marvel finishes in about two weeks, (Spider-Man: Far From Home) starts in about two weeks, and then Guardians 3 will start early next year," Feige told Collider.

The third Guardians of the Galaxy film is expected to release in 2020 and would see the return of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel.