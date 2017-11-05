It's Zack's DNA and Joss' fairy dust: Ben Affleck describes Snyder vs Whedon debate about 'Justice League'

According to Batfleck, we will not be able to tell apart the Snyder scenes from the Whedon scenes.

Making Justice League has been a roller coaster ride for Warner Bros. First there was the heavy criticism of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice put pressure on the movie. Then director Zack Snyder had to step down because of family reasons. Joss Whedon came on board and did 'massive' reshoots. The reshoots collided with Henry Cavill's Mission Impossible schedule which led to the 'moustache'-gate.

Therefore it hasn't been an easy press tour for the cast members who have to deal with the questions like comparing the directing styles of Snyder and Whedon.

Ben Affleck confronted the question head-on during the London leg of the press tour. According to a report in Den of Geek calling the movie 'Zack's DNA,' he said, "He cast the movie, he designed the movie. There’s something that people, I think, who don’t work on movies don’t actually understand, which is how much of the work is done in prep. You know the casting; the sets get built; the story is written; the ship is in essence sailing. I found as a director you can maybe change 10%, 15% or something on the day. So Zack’s ship set sail for us, and we were fortunate that, when Zack was not able to continue, we got really lucky that we got a guy who was very accomplished in his own right and particularly in this genre. He kind of sprinkled on some of his fairy dust on our movie and finished it."

Producer Deborah Snyder (who is married to Zack Snyder) added that the movie, the characters are bigger than directors. She said that it was difficult to complete Zack's vision but they were lucky that they had Whedon working on script pages.

Starring Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Ezra Miller as The Flash, and Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Justice League opens in theatres on November 17.