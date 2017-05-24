It's definitely happening: Tom Cruise confirms 'Top Gun' sequel

The details about the script, casting, and release date are still under wraps. But the Maverick is ready to soar again.

Hollywood star Tom Cruise has confirmed that he will return for the sequel of Top Gun.

During an interview with Australian TV Sunrise, the 54- year-old actor confirmed that Top Gun 2 is "definitely happening."

In addition, Cruise said that he might start filming the sequel of the 1986 movie next year, reported Ace Showbiz.

When asked whether he was doing Top Gun 2, Cruise said, "It's true. I'm going to start probably in the next year. I know, it's happening. It's definitely happening." He later said, "You're the first people I've said it to, you asked me and so I'm telling you."

Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer hinted at the sequel last year, when he posted a picture of him and Cruise on his Twitter account and wrote, "Just got back from a weekend in New Orleans to see my old friend @TomCruise and discuss a little Top Gun 2."

Cruise played the cocky pilot Maverick in Top Gun, one of the top students in an US training camp for elite military fighter pilots and engaged in a bitter rivalry with a fellow pilot played by Val Kilmer.

The Paramount Pictures film launched Cruise's career as a global action star and grossed more than $350 million globally, according to film tracker BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Tom Cruise will be next seen as Nick Morton in the upcoming monster universe movie, The Mummy.

