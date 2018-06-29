'Indiana Jones 5' release date pushed back one more time

The fifth Indiana Jones movie, which was slated to release on July 10, 2020, has been delayed.

Jonathan Kasdan, the son of Raiders of the Lost Ark scripter Lawrence Kasdan, will be the new writer for Steven Spielberg directed next Indiana Jones project, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

The change in the writer of the movie and the prior commitments of the Academy Award-winning director has led to the delay.

The flick was announced by Disney in Lucasfilm in March 2016.

Harrison Ford starrer fifth installment of Indiana Jones was supposed to release in July 2019, after which it was pushed further to July 2020.

One change is certain about the movie that Shia LaBeouf's character will not return. LaBeouf played Indy's son Mutt Williams in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull .

Screenwriter David Koepp had earlier said that they are doing away with that character.

"We're plugging away at it. In terms of when we would start, I think that's up to Mr Spielberg and Mr Ford. We've got a script we're mostly happy with. Work will be endless, of course, and ongoing, and Steven just finished shooting 'The Post'. If the stars align, hopefully, it'll be his next film,' Keopp had said at the time.

Disney is yet to announce the new release date for the movie.

(With agencies input)