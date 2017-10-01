Idris Elba auditioned to play Gaston in 'Beauty and the Beast'

This means, there exists a tape of Idris Elba singing the Gaston song!

Hollywood actor Idris Elba, who will be next seen in The Mountain Between Us with Kate Winslet, has revealed that he failed to win a role in one of the year's biggest films.

According to People Magazine, the 45-year-old actor was in line to play the role of Gaston live-action Disney remake Beauty and the Beast, a role which eventually went to Luke Evans.

The actor shared, "I honestly love musicals. I auditioned for Beauty and the Beast. I really did, for Gaston. I called and said, 'Listen, I want in!' So somewhere they have a tape of me singing."

Beauty and the Beast is currently the biggest box office hit of 2017. The movie grossed over $1.263 billion at global box-office.

The actor also noted that he has no hard feelings for Evans, when asked if he resented the Welsh actor for winning the role.

Elba jokingly said, "No, only a little bit. No! I love you Luke, you know that."

It should be noted that the Luther star is currently busy in promoting his upcoming movie The Mountain Between Us.

The flick is scheduled to release on October 6.