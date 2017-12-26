Trending#

I hope Daniel Craig does five more James Bond movies: James Norton

Daniel Craig and James Norton


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

             
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Tuesday 26 December 2017 12:56 IST
 

   
   
   


Actor James Norton, who was one of the main contenders to take over the eponymous role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, has said it was "wonderful" for him to be a part of that discussion.

 
The 31-year-old actor completely, however, has not dismissed the idea of playing the suave secret agent.

 
"It's lovely, wonderful and complimentary to be involved in that conversation but it's just a rumour mill and that's as far as it goes," Norton told BBC.

 
  
 
The actor will next be seen in BBC's McMafia and Norton maintains that the series is not an audition for Bond.

 
"I did mention at the time that those scenes would possibly contribute to the (Bond) rumours but McMafia is its own beast. I hope Daniel Craig does five more movies and can keep the rumours on himself. I'm a big fan of his and selfishly I'd like him to carry on," said Norton.

 
Craig had recently confirmed that he will return as James Bond in the 25th Bond movie.

 
 

    
   
