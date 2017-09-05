I don't enjoy being single: Angelina Jolie

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie said she does not like being single and never wanted to split from her estranged husband Brad Pitt.

The 41-year-old actor said it has been a tough year to wade through emotionally and she is trying to put up a brave front to get by, reported Metro newspaper.

"Sometimes it appears I'm pulling it all together but really I'm just trying to get through my days. Emotionally, it's been a very difficult year. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted. There's nothing nice about it. It's just hard," Jolie said.

The actor filed for divorce on September 19 citing irreconcilable differences with the Moneyball actor. The official statement from Jolie read the reason for her decision is the health of the family.

On September 30, news broke that the former couple had reached a temporary arrangement that extends to October 20 and will allow Pitt to see their six children Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 8.