Hollywood pays tribute to 'revolutionary' Hugh Hefner

Hollywood paid tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner after he died aged 91, on Wednesday. Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, who was the magazine’s first cover girl way back in 1953. He had paid $75,000 for it in 1992.

Following word of his death, Hefner's family, friends, Playmates past and present as well as Hollywood figures took to social media to share their condolences.

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. #PMOY 94 pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

1st met him months B4 #SW opened-Expected stereotyped swinger/wildman not the kind-thoughtful loyal friend he always was to ML & me #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/r5Jbyg9TMH — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) September 28, 2017

Hefner. A giant of cultural influence. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

In 1953, Hefner started publishing 'Playboy', which featured short stories and cartoons, but would later be famous for its nude centerf old photographs.

