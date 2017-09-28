Essel Group 90 years
Hollywood pays tribute to 'revolutionary' Hugh Hefner

Updated: Sep 28, 2017, 06:31 PM IST

Hollywood paid tribute to Playboy founder Hugh Hefner after he died aged 91, on Wednesday. Hefner will be buried next to Marilyn Monroe, who was the magazine’s first cover girl way back in 1953. He had paid $75,000 for it in 1992.

Following word of his death, Hefner's family, friends, Playmates past and present as well as Hollywood figures took to social media to share their condolences.

In 1953, Hefner started publishing 'Playboy', which featured short stories and cartoons, but would later be famous for its nude centerf old photographs.

