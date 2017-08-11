Here's how shooting for 'mother!' was a bit painful for Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence's Mother! has already left her fans drooling thanks to its bone-chilling trailer, but her fans are not going to be happy when they discover what she went through during the shooting of the horror flick.

According to The Telegraph, while shooting for an intense scene in Darren Aronofsky's directorial, Lawrence noted that she hyperventilated so much, that she injured herself on the sets.

She said, "I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren's like, 'It was out of focus; we've got to do it again.' And I was just like, 'Go f*** yourself."

The Oscar-winning actress also shared that the director has combined the likes of Black Swan and Rosemary's Baby to create something horrifying.

"I had to go to a darker place than I've ever been in my life. I didn't know if I'd be able to come out ok," added Lawrence.

Mother! tells the story of a couple, played by Lawrence and Javier Bardem, whose lives are upended by the arrival of unexpected guests at their home. Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer are the first intruders to show up.

The flick is slated to release on September 15 in the US.