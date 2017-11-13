Helen Mirren wants to join the ever-growing list of actors playing Donald Trump

Referring to Donald Trump as a "slightly Shakespearean character" veteran actor Helen Mirren has said she would love to portray the current US President on screen at the drop of a hat.

The 72-year-old actor said she believes she would be "funny" if and when she would get the chance to play the POTUS on celluloid, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I'd be so funny as Trump. I love it. I've almost got the hair! I mean what a fascinating character. What an extraordinary character. I mean that's a character isn't it, the real thing? I would say real life is so much more interesting than anything you can make up, you know. But you know, a fantastic sort of slightly Shakespearean character. He may have a Shakespearean fall, I don't know but you know, he is an extraordinary character," Mirren said.

The actor was speaking at the Loyola Marymount University School of Film and TV's 'The Hollywood Masters' series.

When asked how would she go about preparing for the iconic role, Mirren said it would be a fairly easy job.

"I don't think that would be too difficult to penetrate quite honestly. You look at the upbringing. You look at the schooling, the father, the mother. I don't know much about Mr Trump's background, but if I was to play him, I would definitely start there. You have to start with the child, and the child is very much in Trump," she said.

On the small screen, actor Alec Baldwin impersonates Trump in the popular late-night live TV variety show Saturday Night Live.

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp also tried his hands at playing the United States of America president Donald Trump in a 50-minute long film The Art of the Deal: The Movie. It's a spoof biopic focusing on Trump's best-selling book.

Meryl Streep, Taran Killam, Anthony Atamanuik, Jimmy Fallon, Bob DiBuono, Jason Sudeikis, Darrell Hammond, and Phil Hartman are other few actors who have impersonated Trump on the small screen.

(With PTI Inputs)