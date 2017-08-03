Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for Broadway cast annnounced

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" will open on Broadway in April next year with seven lead members of the original West End company.

The critically acclaimed two-part play - which is a follow-up to JK Rowling's hugely successful "Harry Potter" novel and movie series - will make its US debut in the famous theatre district of New York when it opens at the Lyric Theatre.

Jamie Parker (Harry Potter), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger) and Paul Thornley (Ron Weasley) with Poppy Miller (Ginny Potter), Sam Clemmett (Albus Potter), Alex Price (Draco Malfoy) and Anthony Boyle (Scorpius Malfoy) will return for the US run, according to Deadline.

They will be joined by the supporting cast, who will play a variety of roles, including four children who will alternate two roles.

"We have assembled an extraordinary cast for Broadway.

Our Cursed Child family is growing with 28 brilliant new actors bringing their unique talents to our production," director John Tiffany said.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale later this year, though it is still unclear how long the play will remain at the Lyric Theatre.

The play has been a phenomenal success in London's West End winning 22 awards in total, and nine of those were at Britain's prestigious Oliver Awards.

"Cursed Child" won best new play, best actor (Parker), best actor in a supporting role (Boyle), best actress in a supporting role (Dumezweni) and best director (Tiffany) at the annual awards ceremony in London.

The widely acclaimed production also won in the best lighting design, best costume design, best sound design and best set design categories.

It became the most awarded production in the history of the Olivier Awards.