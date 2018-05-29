'Harry Potter' actor Matthew Lewis is now a married man, pic inside

Known as Neville Longbottom from the Harry Potter film franchise, Matthew Lewis tied the knot with lifestyle blogger Angela Jones.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the 28-year-old actor shared the big news, along with a picture from the D-Day. "Not only did I miss @ArticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming," he tweeted.

Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming. pic.twitter.com/VEZfTkizBa — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) May 28, 2018

He also shared the stunning picture from their wedding ceremony on Instagram as well.

The couple got engaged in November 2016 in Paris. According to Page Six, the two reportedly met in January 2016 during a Wizarding World of Harry Potter event at Universal Studios, Orlando, where Jones worked.