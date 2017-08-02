'Han Solo' director Ron Howard is having 'fantastic creative experience'

After unceremoniously taking the charge from Chris Miller and Phill Lord, Howard reassures fans that the film is 'coming along great.'

Star Wars fans, you can relax now! The Han Solo film is going strong, according to director Ron Howard.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old director shared that the space adventure project is 'coming along great.'

While giving an interview to Heat Vision, Howard said, "It's a fantastic script, a great cast and I am having a fantastic creative experience with it."

The In the heart of the Sea helmer took the director's seat of the film in June when former directors Christopher Miller and Phil Lord were fired after clashing with Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan.

As per sources, the directors felt like they were being given "zero creative freedom," while the Star Wars brass was displeased by the directing duo's improvisational style that saw takes deviate from to Kasdan's script.

Howard, who noted he is still relatively new to the production, said the film 'came with great characters, a great script and actors who inhabit those characters.'

"It's a great young cast, incredibly strong, smart, funny people who love their characters and love being part of this. I think we'll be able to do something that is a lot of fun," he added.

Howard also said he enjoys the tiny production teases he shares on social media, but make no mistake, he is mindful with the posts and careful not to include even sliver of a spoiler, he assured.

Han Solo stars Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role, alongside Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke and Thandie Newton.

The flick is scheduled to hit the screens on May 25, 2018.