Guess who Emma Stone had to beat to score 'Easy A' role

So, who wants to be Olive Penderghast from the movie Easy A? Jennifer Lawrence, that's who.

In The Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable, the 27-year-old actress opened up about losing the role to Emma Stone.

During a discussion with Stone, Jessica Chastain, Mary J. Blige, Saoirse Ronan and Allison Janney, the young actress revealed that she auditioned for the 2010 movie and 'wanted it so bad.' But, the movie just wasn't in the cards for Lawrence, who went on to star in the Hunger Games franchise.

In response, Stone teased her pal, telling her, "Well, guess what? (Laughter.) You didn't get it. You didn't get it because you suck!"

Pretending to be mad, Lawrence then exclaimed, "Outside!"