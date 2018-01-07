Trending#

Guess which Kardashian inspired Jessica Chastain for 'Molly's Game' role

Actor Jessica Chastain poses at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California, US, January 2, 2018. - Mario Anzuoni, Reuters



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

              
PTI

             

       
  Sunday 7 January 2018 15:56 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Actor Jessica Chastain has said she based her character in Molly's Game on reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West.

 
The 40-year-old actor took inspiration from the entrepreneur and her sisters to prep for the title role in the Aaron Sorkin-directorial debut film.

 
"To play Molly Bloom, I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh - the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.'

 
