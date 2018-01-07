Guess which Kardashian inspired Jessica Chastain for 'Molly's Game' role
Jessica Chastain, Molly's Game, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West Actor Jessica Chastain poses at the 29th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, California, US, January 2, 2018. - Mario Anzuoni, Reuters
Actor Jessica Chastain has said she based her character in Molly's Game on reality TV personality Kim Kardashian West.
The 40-year-old actor took inspiration from the entrepreneur and her sisters to prep for the title role in the Aaron Sorkin-directorial debut film.
"To play Molly Bloom, I thought about what women have to become in order to find power in a society where men are making all of the rules. I was like, 'Oh, my gosh - the Kardashians are an incredible example of women who have their own sense of entrepreneurial power.'
"And in real life, Molly looked a lot like them. For research, I actually watched Kim's tutorial on face shading and contouring," Chastain said, according to Contactmusic.