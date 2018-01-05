Trending#

Golden Globes 2018: From Jennifer Aniston to Emma Stone, here's complete list of presenters

Golden Globes 2018 presenters


(L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and Emma Stone 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Friday 5 January 2018 16:00 IST
 

   
  


   
  
   
   

   
Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone have been added to the list of presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes.

 
Jolie and Aniston, who were both previously married to Brad Pitt, rarely attend the same events but this year's award ceremony will see the two ladies handing out the trophy to the winners.

 
Other stars who will be presenting at the event include Hugh Grant, Isabelle Huppert, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot and Kelly Clarkson.

 
Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Stone, Alicia Vikander, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Hemsworth, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson, and Halle Berry are also among the big names who will give out prizes.

 
This year's ceremony will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

 
Here's the complete list of presenters - 

            
 

    
   
