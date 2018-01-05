Golden Globes 2018: From Jennifer Aniston to Emma Stone, here's complete list of presenters
Golden Globes 2018 presenters (L-R) Jennifer Aniston, Kerry Washington, and Emma Stone
Written By
Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone have been added to the list of presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes.
Jolie and Aniston, who were both previously married to Brad Pitt, rarely attend the same events but this year's award ceremony will see the two ladies handing out the trophy to the winners.
Other stars who will be presenting at the event include Hugh Grant, Isabelle Huppert, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot and Kelly Clarkson.
Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Stone, Alicia Vikander, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Hemsworth, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson, and Halle Berry are also among the big names who will give out prizes.
This year's ceremony will be hosted by Seth Meyers.
Here's the complete list of presenters -
(THREAD) A complete list of all presenters announced thus far for the 75th #GoldenGlobes. Tune in to @nbc Jan 7th at 8PM ET/5PM PT to see them present the awards and more!
We start with @kerrywashington, @GalGadot, Amy Poehler, and Kelly Clarkson…#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/cA9giZeK6t— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 28, 2017
The HFPA can also confirm that @halleberry, @DarrenCriss, Penelope Cruz, and @Sethrogen will be presenters on Jan 7!#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/Mo0gZIDrk2— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 28, 2017
More #GoldenGlobes presenters: Isabelle Huppert, Hugh Grant, Christina Hendricks, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson!#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/WPmu4I8tc8— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 29, 2017
We have a few #GoldenGlobes presenters to announce today: Alicia Vikander, @sharonstone, @maclaineshirley, @ricky_martin…
We’ll continue with more in a bit. Stay tuned...#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/0atm2UVvfq— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 29, 2017
Adding to today’s list of confirmed #GoldenGlobes presenters: @SJP, Greta Gerwig, @edgarramirez25, J.K. Simmons…
Still more to come...#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/VyT8npbHhu— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 29, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA can announce that Dakota Johnson and Andy Samberg will be presenters at Jan 7’s #GoldenGlobes! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/EIz2qIFuIS— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 29, 2017
Also taking the stage on Jan 7th as #GoldenGlobes presenters: Carol Burnett, @ActuallyNPH, @chrishemsworth, and @EmmaWatson!#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/Fn5pe1YteY— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 30, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is proud to announce that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke will be presenters at Sunday’s #GoldenGlobes.#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/ePl61ZUX29— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 2, 2018
EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is excited to announce that Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone will be taking the stage as presenters at the 75th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 7th! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/aEOj0TxojZ— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2018
EXCLUSIVE! The HFPA is proud to add Helen Mirren and Angelina Jolie to the list of Sunday’s presenters at the 75th #GoldenGlobes! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/TsRzNi4Av0— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2018
The HFPA is delighted to add @MichaelKeaton, @octaviaspencer, @salmahayek, and @TheRock to the list of presenters for the 75th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 7th! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/quzeWc4aFC— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 4, 2018