Golden Globes 2018: From Jennifer Aniston to Emma Stone, here's complete list of presenters

Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, Helen Mirren and Emma Stone have been added to the list of presenters for the 2018 Golden Globes.

Jolie and Aniston, who were both previously married to Brad Pitt, rarely attend the same events but this year's award ceremony will see the two ladies handing out the trophy to the winners.

Other stars who will be presenting at the event include Hugh Grant, Isabelle Huppert, Ricky Martin, Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen, Kerry Washington, Gal Gadot and Kelly Clarkson.

Amy Poehler, Neil Patrick Harris, Sharon Stone, Alicia Vikander, Sarah Jessica Parker, Chris Hemsworth, Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke, Emma Watson, and Halle Berry are also among the big names who will give out prizes.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by Seth Meyers.

Here's the complete list of presenters -

(THREAD) A complete list of all presenters announced thus far for the 75th #GoldenGlobes. Tune in to @nbc Jan 7th at 8PM ET/5PM PT to see them present the awards and more! We start with @kerrywashington, @GalGadot, Amy Poehler, and Kelly Clarkson…#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/cA9giZeK6t — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 28, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA can announce that Dakota Johnson and Andy Samberg will be presenters at Jan 7’s #GoldenGlobes! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/EIz2qIFuIS — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 29, 2017

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is proud to announce that Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke will be presenters at Sunday’s #GoldenGlobes.#Globes75 pic.twitter.com/ePl61ZUX29 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 2, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: The HFPA is excited to announce that Jennifer Aniston and Emma Stone will be taking the stage as presenters at the 75th #GoldenGlobes on Jan 7th! #Globes75 pic.twitter.com/aEOj0TxojZ — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 3, 2018