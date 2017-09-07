Gettin' my genie on: Will Smith shares photo from the sets of Disney's live-action 'Aladdin'

Here's the first look of the whole new 'Aladdin' cast together

Disney Fans, Will Smith has just granted your wish.

And those who used one of their three wishes to see a glimpse of Disney's live-action Aladdin, are in luck.

Smith, who plays Genie, posted a picture of himself and castmates Mena Massoud (Aladdin), Naomi Scott (Princess Jasmine) and Marwan Kenzari (Jafar) on his Facebook page.

Alongside the photo, the Concussion star wrote, "We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family. Here we go!"

The actor plays the iconic, magical character originally voiced by the late Robin Williams in the 1992 animated film.

John August (Big Fish, Corpse Bride) wrote the script and Dan Lin, who worked with director Guy Ritchie on Sherlock Holmes.

Meanwhile, Ritchie is all set to produce the movie.