George Takei denies 1981 sexual assault claims

George Takei has finally responded to a former model's claims that said he was sexually assaulted by him, saying he was 'shocked and bewildered' by them.

In a series of tweets, Takei responded to Brunton by saying that he did not even remember Brunton.

He wrote, "Friends, I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. [Brunton]. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do."

Takei added he took the claims made by Brunton 'very seriously,' but also wanted to respond to the allegations 'not out of the moment.'

"Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful," added Takei.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Scott R. Brunton recounted in detail the night of the alleged assault, saying that he woke up to find Takei groping him without his consent.

Brunton, who was 23 at the time of the alleged incident, said he had developed a friendship with Takei, then in his mid-40s, through the gay nightlife scene.

One night, he said the two went back to the actor?s home for a drink, which left him feeling dizzy.

Brunton alleged when he awoke, Takei 'had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off and feeling me up at the same time, trying to get his hands down my underwear.'

While Brunton said he had shared the story with friends over the years, he said he chose to come forward now because of Takei's strong condemnation of Kevin Spacey, who's at the centre of his own sexual misconduct scandal.

Takei is a new addition to the list of big Hollywood icons getting accused of sexual misconduct.

Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Dustin Hoffman and Louis CK have also been accused of sexual harassment.