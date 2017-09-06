Gary Oldman ready to star in supernatural thriller 'Mary'

The Dark Knight actor Gary Oldman is set to star in a supernatural thriller Mary Michael Goi, best known for his work as cinematographer and director for American Horror Story and Salem, will direct the film from Tucker Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film centres on a struggling family that buys an old ship at auction with the high hopes of starting a charter business, only to discover its horrifying secrets on the isolated open waters.

Anthony Jaswinski wrote the script for the movie, which is expected to go on floors later this month in Alabama.

Oldman was last seen in playing the villain in Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson's The Hitman's Bodyguard. His portrayal of Winston Churchill in upcoming flick Darkest Hour is already generating a lot of buzz.

(With PTI Inputs)