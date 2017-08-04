'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner revealed how social media following helped her auditions

The 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star was up against a better actor. But in the end, social media impact mattered more!

Sophie Turner, who is an important member of world's biggest TV show, Game of Thrones recently opened how she landed the role in a big project and the reason is quite interesting.

The actress, in an interview, revealed that the casting in a project was due to her big 'social media following,' according to The Independent.

She said, "A lot of what I have achieved is about timing and luck, but it is also, and I hate to say it, about a big social media following. I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job. It's not right, but it is part of the movie industry now."

The X Men: Apocalypse star also shared that she gradually treated her life and social media like she wasn't in the public eye.

Adding, "I was a 15-year-old girl writing rash political stuff that would get a negative reaction and my team would tell me to take it down. Now I am learning to keep my mouth shut."

Game of Thrones returns with episode four of season seven on HBO on Sunday.