Gal Gadot wants Brett Ratner out before signing for 'Wonder Woman' sequel

Ratner may have removed himself from the Warner Bros lot after the sexual harassment allegations by Ellen Page, Olivia Munn. But the embattled director still has financial deals with the studio.

Actor Gal Gadot has reportedly refused to sign the much-awaited sequel of Wonder Woman if Hollywood producer Brett Ratner, who has been accused of sexual harassment and homophobia, remains attached with the movie.

An insider told Page Six that the 32-year-old star, who plays the title role in the Patty Jenkins-directed film, does not want the successful franchise to benefit a man accused of sexual misconduct.

Ratner's production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment backed Wonder Woman as a part of its co-financing deal with Warner Bros studios.

A Warner Bros source said, "Brett made a lot of money from the success of Wonder Woman, thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie. Now, Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros buys Brett out (of his financing deal) and gets rid of him."

The studio insider added Gadot is a woman of principles. Recently, the actor also opted out of attending an award function honouring Ratner.

"She also knows the best way to hit people like Brett Ratner is in the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros has to side with her on this issue as it develops. They can't have a movie rooted in women's empowerment being part-financed by a man - accused of sexual misconduct against women," the source said.

Earlier this month, six women claimed Ratner sexually harassed them, including actors Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Ellen Page also accused the producer of homophobic behaviour and that he outed her on the sets of 2006 movie X- Men: The Last Stand.

When contacted reps for Gadot and Ratner did not comment, while a Warner Bros rep said the news was, "False".