From Reese Witherspoon to Peter Dinklage: Hollywood actors who've taken the leap from films to television

Reese Witherspoon Big Little Lies

Reese may have initially established herself as a romcom star with hits like Legally Blonde and Sweet Home Alabama, but soon went on to prove her acting prowess in Walk the Line and Wild. This year, she ventured into the small screen with Big Little Lies which she produced and stars in. She plays Madeline, a helicopter mom in the mini-series. Reese, will next be seen in the final season of The Mindy Project.

Nicole Kidman Big Little Lies

The Australian actress who shone on the big screen with films like The Hours and Moulin Rouge, returned to television this year with the HBO miniseries Big Little Lies. Nicole takes on the role of Celeste, a woman trapped in an abusive relationship. Playing the dark character was emotionally and physically draining on the actress. She won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category at this year’s Emmys for her part.

Dwayne Johnson Ballers

The action film star, who was named the world’s highest-paid actor last year with an earning of $64.5 million, has been starring in the HBO series Ballers since 2015. The series, that’s in its third season now, sees Dwayne play Spencer Strasmore, a retired NFL player-turned-financial manager.

Tom Hardy Taboo

The film star ventured into television this year with the BBC thriller Taboo, set in the 1800s. Hardy, plays James Delaney, an adventurer who uncovers a family conspiracy upon returning from Africa with the aim of avenging his father’s death.

Naomi Watts Gypsy

The Academy award nominated actress turned to television this year with Gypsy, a Netflix-original psychological thriller, that premiered in June. Naomi played a grey character, that of a New York-based therapist, who soon begins having relationships with her patients’ love interests. To get into the role, the British-Australian actress took sessions with a therapist. Unfortunately, the drama series was cancelled by the network barely six weeks after its premiere.

Eva Green Penny Dreadful

Eva has taken on a variety of roles with ease, be it playing the Bond girl in Casino Royale or the femme fatale in Sin City: a Dame To Kill For. She has been part of the cast of Penny Dreadful, a horror drama series since its inception few years ago. Eva portrays the female lead Vanessa Ives, a clairvoyant whose supernatural gifts are both a blessing and a curse.

Kevin Spacey House of Cards

The Academy Award winning actor plays a politician on the political drama series, House of Cards. Kevin’s character, Frank Underwood is allegedly based on former US President Bill Clinton. The show that is in its fifth season now has been nominated for numerous Emmy awards and even got Kevin the Golden Globe for Best Drama Actor.

Peter Dinklage Game of Thrones

After working in films for about 15 years in movies such as The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian and X-Men: Days of Future Past, Peter shot to fame for his role of Tyrion in Game of Thrones, a fantasy drama series. He is also one of the highest paid television actors.

—Compiled by Sanaya Chavda